September Trading Kicks Off as Nasdaq Notches Another Peak

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are kicking off September on a quiet note, though the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) earlier hit a fresh intraday high, as tech gets a boost from Apple (AAPL), which also just nabbed a fresh peak. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is higher as well, coming off its seventh-consecutive monthly win in August -- its longest streak since 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) meanwhile, is eyeing a roughly 40-point drop, as Wall Street eyed a disappointing jobs report for August, which revealed a 374,000 rise in payroll services -- much lower than the 600,000 anticipated.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

