September Trading Kicks Off as Nasdaq Notches Another Peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJI) is kicking off the holiday shortened week on a sour note, down roughly 290 points this afternoon, as anxieties surrounding the Covid-19 delta variant and its effects on the economy begin to creep back in. The S&P 500 (SPX) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are following suit. Sentiment elsewhere is souring, with Goldman Sachs downgrading its economic forecast, and Morgan Stanley slashing its rating on U.S. equities to "underweight." The latter brokerage firm also chimed in with bear notes for several drug stocks, causing the entire sector to sink on Tuesday.