Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim receives 3-year extension

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute head football coach Scott Wachenheim has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through the 2025 season. The school made the announcement Wednesday that will lock in the veteran coach who led the Keydets to a historic season last spring, where the team captured its first Southern Conference football championship since 1977 and first FCS playoff appearance.

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Lexington, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Lexington, VA
College Sports
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
Lexington, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wachenheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi#Vmi Football#Spring Fcs#Eddie Robinson Award#Afca#Division#Southern Conference Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP’s eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy