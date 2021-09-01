VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim receives 3-year extension
LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute head football coach Scott Wachenheim has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through the 2025 season. The school made the announcement Wednesday that will lock in the veteran coach who led the Keydets to a historic season last spring, where the team captured its first Southern Conference football championship since 1977 and first FCS playoff appearance.www.wsls.com
