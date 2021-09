MINNEAPOLIS — A man charged with attempted murder after firing on Minneapolis police officers during a George Floyd protest in May 2020 has been acquitted of all counts. According to lawyers for the accused man, Jaleel Stallings, he acted in self-defense. Attorneys claimed he fired three shots from a handgun at an unmarked white van after being struck by rubber projectiles, believing he was under attack by individuals other than law enforcement personnel, the Associated Press reported.