Red Wings News & Rumors: Prospect Rankings, Fan Confidence & More

The NHL offseason is officially in its “quiet” period as the month of August winds down, but the Buffalo Sabres are an exception to the norm, as there is still plenty to take care of on general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams‘ summer to-do list. Captain Jack Eichel is still a member of the Sabres and trade talks have seemingly died down for the time being, sparking concerns over his readiness for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Sabres will also need to make some moves to reach the salary cap floor this season, will have a vacant captaincy once Eichel eventually leaves, and still have some key restricted free agents (RFAs) to lock up before the season starts. All that makes for some recent news & rumors surrounding the Sabres.