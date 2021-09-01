School board to continue broadcasting on Facebook even if Zoom is abandoned

Tim Bloom, director of business services for the Newton Community School District, walks by chairs that have been separated six feet away from each other in 2020. The NCSD Board of Education recently discussed about whether all board members should convene in-person. Regardless, the district will still broadcast meetings through its Facebook page. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Regardless of whether members of the Newton school board decide to convene through Zoom or return to in-person public meetings, the district will still broadcast them on Facebook using technology provided by the Cardinal TV group, which regularly airs live streams of school athletics and activities.

Cardinal TV has regularly broadcasted the school district’s board meetings on its administration page since May, technology manager Noah Short said.

“With board meetings being remote there was a real challenge with how the community was receiving the board meetings or how they were going to attend,” Short told Newton News in a phone interview. “A lot of the members were over Zoom. There was a lot of issues with being able to hear each other.”

Zoom also allowed residents to attend meetings electronically, but they, too, suffered from sound issues. Cardinal TV then stepped in as a broadcaster and brought with it better video and audio equipment. Short, who serves as the club’s sponsor, said the Facebook Live stream provided a solution.

“The school board recognized (Zoom) being a problem, so we kind of upgraded the equipment in the area — buying some mics and some mixers to help with that solution,” he said. “It helps us do a lot more things in there. So when election time comes around again we can do more debates and get stuff out there.”

Short also indicated the equipment Cardinal TV uses is similar to the kind used during the Iowa House District 29 and Jasper County Supervisor debates mediated by Newton News and KCOB in fall 2020. Short said students in Cardinal TV will eventually take over the broadcast.

Already, Short is noticing strong engagement in the Facebook Live streams.

“People are able to actively comment on what the board is talking about, which you couldn’t do during a normal board meeting,” Short said. “So that kind of aspect of it is really interesting … We were talking about the Return-to-Learn Plan and a lot of the community had different feedback.”

The real-time feedback is “interesting,” Short added, but the overall response from folks has been largely appreciative towards the district. Short said they like the option of being bale to see board meetings without having to visit the administration building on a Monday night.

Plus, the broadcasted meetings are also cached on the Facebook page and are viewable at any time. They’ve regularly received hundreds of views.

At the Aug. 23 school board meeting, superintendent Tom Messinger asked what elected officials’ preferences were for conducting meetings: in-person or Zoom. School board member Graham Sullivan is comfortable having to meet face-to-face but it makes no difference to her if they’d rather meet through Zoom.

Fellow board member Travis Padget said it’s nice to see people’s faces and noted Zoom has its challenges. In addition to sound quality issues, it’s sometimes difficult to pay attention. Board member Mark Thayer suggested certain situations benefit from meeting in-person.

“I do think if people want to present the board, I think the format should be face-to-face for that,” Thayer said. “I don’t mind if we continue Zoom, but if people want to make a presentation to us. Unless it’s our consultants or attorneys, I would prefer that be face-to-face.”

Board member Robyn Friedman appreciates the in-person meetings as it allows for easier communication.

“It’s just easier to have conversation — if we’re going to go with it that way — when we’re all face-to-face,” Friedman said.

Emphasizing the board’s point even further, board member Donna Cook — who attended the meeting through Zoom and said she shared the same opinion as Friedman — asked her fellow elected officials to speak up.

“If you guys could speak up a little louder it’d be great,” she said.

School board member Josh Cantu noted, “Another great reason to meet in-person when possible. We’re still working on the mics. Mostly just us figuring out how to use them, not that they’re a problem.”

