Arrests in Trafficking Untraceable “Ghost Guns” from Pennsylvania into New Jersey
Camden, N.J. – Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced criminal charges against three men for allegedly trafficking untraceable “ghost guns” from Pennsylvania into New Jersey. The defendants allegedly purchased partially assembled firearms in Pennsylvania and then sold them fully assembled in New Jersey, without the serial numbers mandated by state and federal law to allow law enforcement to trace the weapons.www.ahherald.com
