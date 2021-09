CTCA leverages new CMS Conditions of Participation notification requirements as opportunity for innovation. When the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) added a new Condition of Participation (CoP) requiring hospitals to send electronic patient event notifications to alert primary care providers and post-acute care providers of a patient’s admission, discharge, or transfer to another healthcare facility, Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) took it several steps further. They built new technology that not only complied with the requirement by the deadline of May 1, 2021, but also is poised to expand its capabilities to engage with referring providers.