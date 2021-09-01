Cancel
Illegal Tesla Accessory Is Still For Sale On Amazon

It's 2021 and people still do not understand that Tesla's self-driving mode doesn't mean that you can take a nap, fight with your girlfriend, or watch Shrek 7 while driving. Tesla has been in a ton of hot water recently as the NHTSA investigates a number of serious accidents involving certain models fitted with the semi-autonomous driving technology. And an incident involving a Tesla Model 3 has once again raised eyebrows as the company continues to battle with authorities around the implementation and naming of its self-driving technology. In the midst of all this controversy, Amazon continues to sell versions of the hazardous Autopilot Buddy, a product designed to fool Tesla's safety systems into thinking that there's a conscious driver behind the wheel of the car.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

#Tesla Autopilot#Cease And Desist#Nhtsa#The Autopilot Buddy#Super Cruise#The Wall Street Journal
