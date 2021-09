Digital bank Revolut notes that if you’re looking for more security and more innovative products, then you should consider joining their platform. Revolut Bank is currently live in 13 European Union nations and they continue adding new countries to the list, the Fintech Unicorn confirmed in a recent blog post. If you join Revolut Bank, your funds will be protected under the Deposit Guarantee Scheme and you’ll be “one of the first” to access their latest banking products in the future, such as loans and credit cards which are now being offered to clients in Lithuania and Poland.