The 4 Key Tenets of Every Successful Partnership

Ruoff Mortgage is no stranger to challenging times. President and CEO Mark Music took over the lead role from his father-in-law, David Ruoff, in 2007, right before the Great Recession sent the housing market into turmoil. With just 18 employees, one Fort Wayne, Indiana location, and a leader who had never run a mortgage company before, Ruoff Mortgage had to weather the second worst economic disaster in U.S. history--and emerged poised for growth. Music says his “fresh eyes” made him open to new ideas in an industry ripe for change.