Where to find all Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 Atlas Skews in the Strand

Another week in Season of the Lost means more Atlas Skew locations in the Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 quest. Players need to look around the Strand area of the Dreaming City and its surrounding areas to find five Atlas Skews that then need to be deposited at the gatehouse. You can pick up Tracing the Stars 2 from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. Once you’ve done that, you need to speak to Queen Mara who will give you the five Atlas Skew locations in the Strand for this week. Tracing the Stars is the Destiny 2 Season of the Lost questline for the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle, so make sure you follow these steps to stay up to date and get the weapon as soon as it’s available.