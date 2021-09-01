The 7 Best DJ Mixes of August 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Between an illuminating recent feature in Crack Magazine and a packed Boiler Room takeover, the Daytimers crew is having a moment right now. Named after the day parties where young South Asian Brits danced to a mix of jungle and bhangra in the 1980s and ’90s, the UK-based collective was founded last year to carve out an autonomous space for the South Asian diaspora in dance music. Daytimers’ mission is multifold: to make room for marginalized identities, reclaim sounds left out of official narratives, and push back against the tokenizing misrepresentations of the white gaze. One of the crew’s core members is the London DJ Yung Singh, whose Boiler Room set is a thrilling example of the energy that Daytimers bring to the table. Though Singh is known as a garage revivalist, his set here is a dizzying blend of early-’00s bass music—Skream’s “Midnight Request Line” and SBTRKT’s “Wildfire” jump out of the mix early on—vintage jungle, footwork, grime, and even American hip-hop, all stitched together with songs from artists like bhangra producer PBN (Punjabi By Nature), bhangra junglists 3 Little Boyz, and Coventry producer Coolie, whose “Kisan” is road rap with Punjabi roots. Riddled with quick cuts and spinbacks, the fast-moving set doesn’t stay in one place for long, and that cheerful restlessness suits the occasion: It’s as though Yung Singh (who cries tears of joy at the end) and his ecstatic dancers were intent upon making up for lost time.