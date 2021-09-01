Cancel
WWE

Adam Scherr Announces First Post-WWE Match Against EC3

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, has announced that he will be competing under his real name against EC3 at Free the Narrative II on October 1. Here’s a press release:. From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3) Are you born a monster? Or is it something you...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

#Fite Tv#Combat#First Post Wwe Match#Control#Ftn#Fite Tv#Intel#Freethenarrative Com
