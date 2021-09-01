Cancel
Washington County, KS

Fundraiser activities planned for monument

backroadsnews.com
 6 days ago

Washington Lions Club and Washington Rotary are teaming up to plan several events for Saturday, Sept. 11, to raise funds for the proposed Horse Soldier Monument honoring Washington County native Mark Nutsch. The fundraising day will feature a 12-team softball tournament, hayrack rides, a silent auction, and an outdoor showing of the movie “12 Strong.” Proceeds from the day will be donated to the Horse Soldier monument. Some businesses have already donated cash, food and auction items.

