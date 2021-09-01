Cancel
NFL

Packers-Saints Week 1 showdown moved to Jacksonville

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report indicates where the Green Bay Packers plan to kick-off their week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams were supposed to square off on the Saints’ home turf, until Hurricane Ida swept through causing significant damage to the city. Saints...

