Potter County, PA

Potter County deeds recorded

endeavornews.com
 6 days ago

Following are real estate transactions filed with the Potter County Recorder of Deeds:. Kevin R. Rohrer, Belinda G. Rohrer, Christopher L. Rohrer and Jessica Rohrer to Zachary T. and Carli A. Hetrick, Homer Township, $195,000; Donald O. and Carol A. Jackson to Benjamin R. Brent Jr., Coudersport Borough, $25,000; Shannon M. Fleniken and Lindsey M. Fleniken to Michael A. and Mandy M. Spencer, Homer Township, $257,500; James D. Neagle and Josephine Abueki Emiegbuan Neagle to Christopher and Angelie Strausser, Ulysses Township, $500,000; and Christopher D. and Brittany L. Ianson to Cheyenne M. Kio and Michael W. Bova Jr., Coudersport Borough, $135,000.

