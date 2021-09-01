Editorial: Some sense in Des Moines

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.