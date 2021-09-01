Editorial: Some sense in Des Moines
Good that Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has her wits about her if our governor doesn’t. Christensen on Friday ordered that face masks must be worn in all courthouses, in direct contradiction of legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that face masks cannot be imposed. “The state supreme court’s decision doesn’t change the legislation the governor signed into law. She believes wearing a mask should be a choice not a mandate,” said her spokesman, Pat Garrett.www.stormlake.com
