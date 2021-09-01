Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdCI2_0bjX2LJa00

England take on Hungary as Gareth Southgate’s men turn their attention back to World Cup qualification.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Thursday’s Group I encounter in Budapest

Euro 2020 hangover?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CkAz_0bjX2LJa00

Nobody will forget England’s summer run to the European Championship final, nor the way their dreams were extinguished in such agonising fashion. The wounds from July’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy remain raw but the Three Lions have to refocus as they return to action just 53 days later. Southgate’s men top their World Cup qualification group with nine points after three fixtures and can take a giant step towards next year’s tournament in Qatar in this month’s triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland. But moving on from the Italy loss is easier said than done, with defender Harry Maguire saying the trip to Budapest will be a big mental test for them.

Support for Sancho, Saka and Rashford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N5YL_0bjX2LJa00

As England return to action, there will be heightened focus on those that missed penalties in July. Marcus Rashford is absent from these qualifiers following shoulder surgery, but Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho – who is a doubt to feature in Budapest due to a small knock – are involved. The wellbeing of the trio has been a big topic as the despair of failing from the spot was followed by some sickening racist abuse on social media. Southgate knows a thing or two about costly penalty misses and says he will support his players in whatever way he can, but the England boss highlighted that the players just want to move forward.

Problems in Budapest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkKE0_0bjX2LJa00

In 2019, England players were subjected to racist abuse in European Championship qualifiers in both Montenegro and Bulgaria. There is some fear about similar issues in Budapest given Hungary were charged with racist and homophobic offences during Euro 2020. They will play their next two home matches in UEFA competition behind closed doors with a third game suspended, but the ban does not include Thursday’s qualifier as that is played under FIFA jurisdiction. Asked about the matter, England boss Southgate said the focus should be on tackling racism close to him home.

Beware of improving Hungary

England are fourth in the FIFA world rankings, whereas Hungary sit between South Korea and Slovakia in 37th. But the visitors will not be lulled into a false sense of security. Marco Rossi’s men are second in Group I after taking seven points from a possible nine, having followed March’s 3-3 home draw against Poland by beating minnows San Marino and Andorra. The Hungarians went on to draw with France and Germany at Euro 2020 as they put in an impressive performance in the so-called group of death. Furthermore, a partisan home crowd is sure to give them something extra.

Bamford ready to make a bang

Given there was so little time since the Euros, Southgate was always going to stick largely to the same group. The only uncapped player in this squad is Patrick Bamford, who narrowly missed out on a call-up earlier in the year. The 27-year-old is determined to grab a chance that is sure to come at some point this month given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s withdrawal through injury means the Leeds striker is one of only two recognised strikers along with captain Harry Kane.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Instagram A#Mlsztv Rrb#Group#Hungarians#Leeds United Lrb Lufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Soccerwibqam.com

Soccer-Saka enjoys joyous Wembley return after penalty heartache

LONDON (Reuters) – Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss against Italy in July’s Euro 2020 final produced collective groans and some diabolical racist abuse but his return to Wembley on Sunday ended with a beaming smile and rapturous applause from England’s fans. England’s 4-0 victory over tiny Andorra in their World Cup...
Soccer90min.com

England predicted lineup vs Hungary - World Cup qualifier

The wounds from England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy on penalties may still be open, but the Three Lions must put that disappointment to bed and focus on dispatching Hungary in their opening game of World Cup qualification. The 2022 tournament gets underway in just 14 months time, with...
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Bamford to make England debut against Andorra

Patrick Bamford will make his England debut when the Three Lions take on Andorra on Sunday night. The Leeds United striker was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the set of World Cup 2022 qualifiers, but he was an unused substitute in the 4-0 victory in Hungary on Thursday evening.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tourist favourites Spain, Greece and Italy remain on amber list

Most of Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on 30 August.Mainland Spain, Greece and Italy have all remained on the amber list in the latest reshuffle.Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all unvaccinated adults returning to the UK.However, a further seven...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.We've updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on https://t.co/vFhJND6yV2, with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 26, 2021The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers...
Travelfrommers.com

Three More European Countries Move to Restrict American Travel

Following the European Union's recommendation that the flow of travel from the United States should be curtailed again, more nations have joined Italy in placing new restrictions on visitors. On the same day that ABBA announced its first new album after nearly 40 years, the superband's home country blocked Americans...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Tui cancels flights to Spain, Malta and Italy

Travel company Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected."We are continually reviewing our holiday...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Spain won’t go on red list, experts predict

Spain will stay on the amber list in next week’s traffic light review, travel industry experts have predicted. Noting “another 29 per cent drop” in cases in the country, data specialist and journalist Tim White tweeted, “Spain seems certain to stay amber,” encouraging one follower to “Go and enjoy”. “[Spain]...
Public Healthbusinesstraveller.com

Austria reopens to UK travellers

Austria has eased its restrictions on visitors from the UK. Fully vaccinated travellers from the UK will no longer have to undergo quarantine, but instead show either proof of double vaccination, recovery from Covid infection, or a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country. Austria’s travel portal revealed that...
LifestyleTelegraph

Montenegro and Thailand added to red list as seven countries go green

Montenegro and Thailand are to be added to the UK’s travel red list, with just seven countries turning green in a downbeat Government update that offered slim pickings for late summer holidaymakers. Montenegro, a burgeoning holiday destination and centre for Adriatic cruises, became the first European country to be red...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Croatia, Iceland and Madeira could be kicked off green list, says expert

Croatia, Iceland and Madeira are among the destinations that could be kicked off the UK’s green list in the upcoming government review of international travel. Seven countries and territories have been identified as potential candidates to be demoted to amber by Covid and data expert Tim White, who published his predictions ahead of the next travel announcement, expected to be revealed this week.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Austria Opens Borders to Welcome UK Holidaymakers!

UK holidaymakers are being welcomed back into Austria, after the country lifted restrictions and reopened to British travellers. As of Sunday (August 15) the UK is “no longer considered a virus variant area” by Austria. This means UK travellers can now visit, quarantine-free, however they must show either proof of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy