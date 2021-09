Ever since the COVID pandemic started in January 2020, one age group has had the lowest risk of catching the virus: children and adolescents under the age of 18. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of the 73 million children in the U.S. under the age of 18, 361 (1 in 202,000) died from COVID. Out of the 4.1 million who tested positive for COVID, 99.998% recovered. During this period, children under the age of 18 accounted for less than one half of one percent of all COVID deaths in the U.S.