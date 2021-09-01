College prep tips for highs school seniors

The Blinn College District recently recognized 11 Certified Nurse Aide Program graduates who have acquired the skills to serve as compassionate and vital healthcare workers. Salma Dames (College Station), Carlos E. Dominguez (Monterrey, Mexico), Theresa Goodwin (Bryan), Rachel Hayman (Houston), Ignacio Jimenez (Bryan), Mary Johnson (Pasadena), Stephanie Lively (College Station), Amra Nuhagic (College Station), Samantha Ordones (Lexington), Avery Quartes (Decatur), and Kaitlyn Sandoval (Navasota) completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services Exam to become Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs).
