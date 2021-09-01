Minnesota Football: 2021 Reader Polls

We are back for the fourth season of testing you our readers to see if you can predict what will happen to the Minnesota Gophers and their players in the 2021 season. 2020 was a season of....well just crap, and hopefully we are over that hump and back and ready for a full season of fun in 2021. Below you will see polls on several topics regarding the Gopher team. Put your predictions down and we will come back in January and see just how well you predicted the events of the 2021 season!