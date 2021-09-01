Cancel
Chiefs' Malik Herring: Shifts to reserve/NFI list

 6 days ago

The Chiefs moved Herring (Knee) to the reserve/NFI list Tuesday. Herring suffered an ACL injury during a Senior Bowl practice prior to the draft. The UDFA out of Georgia will be forced to miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season after the move.

