Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers' Hyeon-Jong Yang: Joins big-league bullpen

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Rangers recalled Yang from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Yang will be an option to fill innings out of the bullpen behind Wednesday's starter, Kohei Arihara (shoulder), who is expected to be capped at 2-to-4 innings in his return from the 60-day injured list. Even with three other starting pitchers (Dane Dunning, Mike Foltynewicz and Spencer Howard) still residing on the COVID-19 injured list, Texas still has enough younger rotation options on hand to fill the openings, so Yang is expected to stick in a relief role throughout September.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Spencer Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong (Video)

Watch benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong. Benches clearing in baseball is nothing new but it’s exciting every time it happens. But this brawl takes the take on many, many levels and it all started with a bat-flip. The whole thing happened on Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played the Tacoma Rainiers.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros select Marwin Gonzalez, option Josh James

The Astros have selected the contract of Marwin Gonzalez, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Josh James was optioned to make room on the active roster. The Astros 40-man roster had a vacancy because Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones were recently placed on the COVID IL. Neither counts against the 40-man roster at this time.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers option Zack Short, select rookie reliever from Toledo

Drew Carlton is being rewarded for his consistent performance in the minor leagues with his first call to the big-league club. The Tigers selected the contract of the right-handed reliever from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He takes the spot of infielder Zack Short, who was optioned after Friday’s game. Carlton,...
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Daniel Vogelbach's slam lifts Brewers over Cardinals

Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three games from the Cardinals, who carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr....
MLBHouston Chronicle

Framber Valdez unravels in Astros' loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO — Framber Valdez vacillates between dominant and dangerous. Emotion sometimes overtakes him and sends a start astray. The tendency marred his first two major league seasons, when Valdez flashed brilliance but could not avoid awful stretches of command or execution. The Astros hesitated to trust him because of it.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers demote Zack Short following win over Reds

Following Friday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they have optioned INF Zach Short to Triple A Toledo. With the Tigers being short on arms right now, expect them to call up a pitcher prior to Saturday’s game. The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Optioned...
MLBCBS Sports

Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Joining rotation Monday

The Rangers will call up Alexy from Triple-A Round Rock to start Monday's game against the Rockies in Texas, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. Alexy will join Jake Latz and Glenn Otto to become the third new pitcher to enter the Texas rotation in the past week while the Rangers await the returns of Mike Foltynewicz, Dane Dunning, Spencer Howard and Drew Anderson from the COVID-19 injured list. Texas could get at least one of those pitchers back by the end of the upcoming week, but Alexy would have a case to stick around with the big club if he can deliver a quality outing in his MLB debut Monday. Over 65 innings between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco this season, the 23-year-old Alexy has compiled a 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 76:27 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .175 average.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Moves up to big leagues

The Orioles recalled Jones from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baltimore will shake things up in the infield after losing its 18th straight game Sunday, bringing in Jones and Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk while sending Richie Martin to Triple-A and designating Maikel Franco for assignment. Franco's removal from the 40-man roster should open up reps at third base for Ramon Urias and Gutierrez, while Jones will be in the mix for playing time at the keystone if the Orioles elect to shift the hot-hitting Jorge Mateo over to shortstop. Over 289 plate appearances with Norfolk on the season, Jones has slashed .238/.329/.417 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases.
Baseballabc17news.com

Ella Bruning turns into a big name for Little League

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Ella Bruning has become a star at the Little League World Series. The starting catcher for Abilene, Texas, is the 20th female to play in the LLWS and the only girl to compete in this year’s tournament. She can hit, pitch, steal bases and take a foul ball on the knee. In Texas’s 6-0 win over Washington last week, she stole second, scored the first run and led the team with two hits and an RBI, becoming just the third girl to have a multi-hit game in the Little League World Series.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Joins big-league roster

Gutierrez was recalled by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Gutierrez could see time at third base down the stretch after Maikel Franco was designated for assignment. While anyone with a regular role in a hitter-friendly park like Camden Yards is at least theoretically interesting in deeper leagues, it's tough to get excited about Gutierrez, who's hitting just .209/.256/.278 in 46 major-league games this season and .254/.288/.421 in 34 Triple-A contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Shaun Anderson: Joins big-league club

Anderson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Anderson has been with El Paso since being claimed off waivers by San Diego in early August, and he'll now receive a look in the majors. The right-hander has 11 appearances between the Orioles and Twins this season with a 9.16 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB over 18.2 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy