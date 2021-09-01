Rangers' Hyeon-Jong Yang: Joins big-league bullpen
The Rangers recalled Yang from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Yang will be an option to fill innings out of the bullpen behind Wednesday's starter, Kohei Arihara (shoulder), who is expected to be capped at 2-to-4 innings in his return from the 60-day injured list. Even with three other starting pitchers (Dane Dunning, Mike Foltynewicz and Spencer Howard) still residing on the COVID-19 injured list, Texas still has enough younger rotation options on hand to fill the openings, so Yang is expected to stick in a relief role throughout September.www.cbssports.com
