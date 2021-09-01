Rangers' Hyeon-Jong Yang: Joins big-league bullpen

The Rangers will call up Alexy from Triple-A Round Rock to start Monday's game against the Rockies in Texas, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. Alexy will join Jake Latz and Glenn Otto to become the third new pitcher to enter the Texas rotation in the past week while the Rangers await the returns of Mike Foltynewicz, Dane Dunning, Spencer Howard and Drew Anderson from the COVID-19 injured list. Texas could get at least one of those pitchers back by the end of the upcoming week, but Alexy would have a case to stick around with the big club if he can deliver a quality outing in his MLB debut Monday. Over 65 innings between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco this season, the 23-year-old Alexy has compiled a 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 76:27 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .175 average.