Microsoft Will Host a Hardware and Software Digital-Only Event on September 22

IOS 15 should be rolling out later this year, and the same is the case with a wider rollout of Android 12 on all the supported devices. However, the good thing about iOS 15 is that it will be available on iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, making Apple the only smartphone manufacturer to deliver seven years of software updates to its devices. This surely is one of the most remarkable things Apple has done, considering the competition normally promises up to 3 years or, in some cases, up to 4 years of updates. However, to bridge this gap, the EU has proposed a new law earlier this year that would force all smartphone manufacturers to offer up to five years of security updates for their devices and deliver reasonably priced spare parts for the same duration.