Microsoft Will Host a Hardware and Software Digital-Only Event on September 22

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Apple's September event announcement, Microsoft is holding a special Surface event on September 22. The company has started sending media invites even though Microsoft will only be hosting a digital event. The invite says "the company will talk about devices and Windows 11." We have a lot to see at Microsoft's Surface event other than just software, so scroll down and read more details on the subject.

