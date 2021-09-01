Microsoft Will Host a Hardware and Software Digital-Only Event on September 22
Ahead of Apple's September event announcement, Microsoft is holding a special Surface event on September 22. The company has started sending media invites even though Microsoft will only be hosting a digital event. The invite says "the company will talk about devices and Windows 11." We have a lot to see at Microsoft's Surface event other than just software, so scroll down and read more details on the subject.wccftech.com
