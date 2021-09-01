Cancel
Chiefs' Kyle Long: Shifts to reserve/PUP list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Chiefs placed Long (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. Long will be inactive for at least the first six weeks of the regular season after the move. The 32-year-old came out of retirement to join the Chiefs and compete for a job at right guard, but it remains to be seen if he can return to his Pro-Bowl caliber level. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has returned after opting out of the 2020 campaign and will compete with rookie Trey Smith for the starting role while Long is sidelined.

