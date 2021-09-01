Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Starting in return from IL

Cancel
The Rangers activated Arihara (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rockies in Texas. After securing a spot in Texas' Opening Day rotation and making seven starts, Arihara had been on the shelf since early May after he developed an aneurysm in his right shoulder that required a procedure. The surgery was initially expected to threaten Arihara's availability for the remainder of the season, but he was able to progress quicker than anticipated in his recovery. After checking out fine following a pair of two-inning rehab outings in the minors, Arihara will rejoin the Texas rotation, but expect him to serve as more of a glorified opener than a traditional starter, at least for the series finale with Colorado. Glenn Otto could be a candidate to work in bulk relief behind Arihara, who tossed only 30 pitches in his final rehab start and isn't built up enough to work deep into Wednesday's contest.

