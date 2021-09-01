Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu reflects on character’s MCU future

By Ella Kemp
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has reflected on his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the new film, recently told NME about how much longer he projects being a part of the major franchise. Asked...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Nme#Mcu#Cretton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Marvel's Star Brie Larson Teases "A Lot Of Juicy Things Happening"

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo in December. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman was directing, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life. By May of 2021, we found out that there was a title change to The Marvels, and we got a new logo. Zawe Ashton joined the cast as the villain, and Samuel L. Jackson recently confirmed on social media that he would be returning as well. Star Brie Larson was recently interviewed by Sirius XM (via ComicBook.com) about being on the set and the truly insane world that Marvel builds for their movies.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesPeople

How Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero

For the first five years of his life, Simu Liu slept with his grandparents each night, six thousand miles from his parents. "My parents (his dad Zhenning and mom Zheng) had gotten the opportunity to study at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario, so [they] made the decision to leave me in the care of my grandparents," Liu tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Recalls Awkward Encounter With Fan Dressed As Iron Fist

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recalled an awkward encounter he had with a fan cosplaying as Iron Fist. Simu Liu has been promoting his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in much of his journey on the press circuit, he’s had the opportunity to meet with fans excited to see the first Asian-led superhero film in the MCU. As one could imagine, Marvel fans are quite passionate, but sometimes things can get awkward – especially if you decided to dress up as Iron Fist.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi tracking lowest MCU opening weekend, new images released

Although restrictions have been gradually lifting around the world, rising concerns over the Delta variant have seen cinema audiences taking a hit these past few weeks and while several studios are starting to tinker with release dates, Disney seems intent on pushing ahead with its plans to release Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in just a few short weeks.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
Movies/Film

Simu Liu Auditioned for ‘Shang-Chi’ By Pulling Off the ‘Black Widow’ Pose

From the early stages of its development, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was teased as a martial arts movie with superpowers. Based on the early buzz, the movie definitely delivers on its promise of intense action: it’s apparently so good that many are calling it the best action in the MCU so far. A lot of work went into making Shang-Chi’s action so authentic, and many are praising the film’s star, Simu Liu, for both his incredible character performance and his action movie skills. It turns out Liu is a man of many talents, allowing him to pull off a few of his own stunts in the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Reportedly Has Big Plans In Store For Shang-Chi

Kevin Feige recently teased that it won’t be too long before we see some major characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings make their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but until the movie premieres on September 3rd we’ve got no idea how it connects to the rest of the shared universe.
MoviesGamespot

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review - Something New In The MCU

It's been a while since we've gotten a pure origin story movie in the MCU, especially for a character that had never actually been mentioned prior to their introductory movie. Even Captain Marvel, who was the most recent character to be thrust into the MCU, had a brief preamble in the post credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, while characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther were all given supporting roles in other films prior to their big solo debuts. Enter Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Characters Will Be Back Soon According to Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has built up quite the ensemble cast over the last 13 years and they have certainly made the most of it, having characters appearing when least expected and creating some exceptionally crafted combinations like Thor and Hulk in Ragnarok and the surprise appearance of the Wakandan Dora Milaje in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With the arrival of the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it was clear that there will be much more to come when fans were quick to spot Doctor Strange's Wong and even The Incredible Hulk's Abomination, who hasn't been seen since the disjointed Edward Norton movie of 2008, featuring in the movie. Shang-Chi will introduce a whole new ensemble cast to the MCU and according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, it won't be long before we see them returning to screens again.
Moviesenstarz.com

Simu Liu Has Ambitious Plan on MCU Amid 'Shang-Chi' Success -- But Will It Work?

Simu Liu seemingly visualized his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already that he expressed his desire to bring something new to the franchise. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings" just opened doors for Simu - who became the first Asian star to play a role in the MCU. Although he is considered a newbie, he knows the directions toward MCU's success.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Shang-Chi: Marvel fans ‘hyped’ to see ‘whole new side of the MCU’ as new Ten Rings trailer is released

Marvel fans are excited for the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio’s first film with a main character of Asian heritage. The film follows the story of martial-arts master Shang-Chi (played by actor Simu Liu), who confronts a past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.Created by Steven Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi made his first appearance in December 1973 following the boom of martial arts films, thanks to the success of Enter the Dragon. After a new trailer for the film was...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Helped Shang-Chi’s Director Join The MCU

When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters next month, it will officially mark a huge turning point in its director's career, Destin Daniel Cretton. The MCU movie is his first blockbuster outing and, with all the buzz surrounding it, there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders for it to succeed. If that sounds daunting, that’s because it is -- and it turns out Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler played a big role in helping Marvel’s newest director prepare for his biggest gig yet.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Finally Introduces the Real Mandarin to MCU

Legendary Marvel Comics villain the Mandarin was teased as the primary antagonist of Tony Stark in the Marvel Phase 2 film, Iron Man 3. However, that didn’t exactly work out the way Marvel fans expected. The real Mandarin will finally get a proper introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Phase 4 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiering in theaters September 3, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit may stop the Russo brothers directing another Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow may no longer be part of the MCU, but the actor's lawsuit against Disney may have ramifications for Marvel Studio's future. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers – who previously directed Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – have been put off returning for another Marvel movie. The publication signals that the duo "hit an impasse" with the superhero studio due to the Johansson case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy