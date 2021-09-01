Cancel
Henry County, GA

Parks to compete in U.S. Open

By Monroe Roark
henrycountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, Alycia Parks was slugging tennis balls on the courts at Richard Craig Park in McDonough. Right now she is on the biggest stage in the sport. Parks, now 20, was accepted as a wild card in the women’s singles draw at the U.S. Open, which began this week in New York. She was scheduled to begin this quest with a first-round match Monday against Olga Danilovic of Serbia. Neither player competed in the tournament last year. The winner would likely move on to a second-round showdown with Naomi Osaka of Japan, ranked third in the world right now and the defending U.S. Open champion.

