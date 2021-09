Halo Infinite has a release date of December 8, almost as if Microsoft could be holding it back until the last possible second while still getting it out the door in 2021. Meanwhile, its Steam page has been updated, and the system requirements are in. They seem pretty high for a game whose graphics people were making fun of not that long ago, especially for one that will have free-to-play multiplayer and you'd expect to make accommodations for a wide spectrum of PC gaming. Got to get those player numbers up.