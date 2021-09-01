Major Triangle homebuilder makes another land deal in Harnett County

Valley Partnership’s first in-person event since the start of the pandemic featured a discussion on the state and challenges of homebuilding in the Greater Phoenix market. KASA Development President Jim Belfiore noted demand is down 31 percent from its May high, but speculative inventory has dropped 78 percent year-over-year and prices have risen 29 percent. He predicted as many as 35,000 permits could be issued by the end of 2021.