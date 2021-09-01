Cancel
Tori Roloff confirms she’s not pregnant, tells fans to ‘stop asking’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle People, Big World star Tori Roloff wants her fans to know that she’s fed up with them asking whether she’s pregnant with baby number three. Tori attended her mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding over the weekend, along with 145 other friends and family members, at Roloff Farms. Tori, along with...

