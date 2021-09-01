Governor Parson Awards Missouri Public Safety Medals to First Responders, Civilians for Heroic Actions in 2020
Jefferson City This morning, Governor Mike Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to a total of 15 first responders and 7 civilians for heroic and live-saving actions during 2020. The awards are Missouri’s highest recognition for first responders acting during critical incidents. The civilians, who include a 12-year-old boy who performed a life-saving rescue at age 11, were honored for taking on harrowing risks during emergencies to save lives and support first responders.governor.mo.gov
