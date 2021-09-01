Cancel
Amherst County, VA

Amherst County prepares for Starbucks, Cookout to set up shop

By Justin Faulconer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmherst County is slated to receive two new businesses in the heart of the Madison Heights commercial corridor – Starbucks and Cookout – according to county officials. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said during an Amherst County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 23 the popular chains are pursuing plans to build new buildings within close proximity of each other on U.S. 29 Business. Starbucks would construct a new facility on the site of the former Country Cookin, which opened in 2002 and closed last year, according to Bryant.

