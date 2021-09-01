Flash flood warning in Luzerne County

View more in
Luzerne County, PA
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Monroe County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
One dead after crash on Route 209 in Monroe County
The crash happened on Route 209 at the intersection of Weir Road in front of an Exxon gas station near Brodheadsville.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Schuylkill County courthouse lights up for suicide awareness
The courthouse will light up purple every night through the month of September.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Riders hit the road to help families in Luzerne County
All the money raised goes to families with seriously ill children throughout the county.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Starting the flood recovery process in Schuylkill County
Schuylkill County residents are looking at a lot of hard work as the region was devastated by floodwaters on Wednesday.
Northumberland County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Storm cleanup closes roads, Knoebels in Northumberland County
There was flooding in some spots, along with downed trees and power lines. Knoebels Amusement Resort remained closed for a second day.
Lackawanna County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Flooding worries residents in Lackawanna County
Brian Evangelista and Mary Hoover are being hit with runoff from the back and front of their home and several more inches of rain are expected.
Carbon County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Ida aftermath puts an early end to swimming at Beltzville State Park
High waters and bacteria levels cut short a Labor Day last dip in the lake.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Adding vibrance to the community: two murals in Luzerne County the latest in a larger initiative
You may have noticed colorful murals popping up in parts of Luzerne County over the past couple of years.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre bridge closed
PennDOT did an inspection and determined that the Scott Street bridge should be closed.
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Shopping plaza near Wilkes-Barre hard hit by flooding
Shops along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township are a muddy mess after heavy rain from Ida forced Solomon Creek over its banks and into the businesses.
Mountain Top, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Neighbors describe flooding in Mountain Top neighborhood
Newswatch 16's Rose Itzcovitz visited one hard-hit area in Luzerne County to check out the damage and hear from the neighbors.
Wilkes-barre, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Solomon Creek flooding concerns residents in South Wilkes-Barre
Officials are recommending people evacuate their homes in specific areas.
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Police investigating gunfire from a vehicle in Hanover Township
Investigators believe someone fired from a car around 7 p.m. Sunday near West Division Street
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Annual barbecue competition held in Luzerne County
Five people put their smoking skills to the test at the annual barbecue competition in Hanover Township.
Monroe County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Ida's aftermath in the Poconos
Roads and businesses near Tannersville were closed after all the rain throughout the day on Wednesday.
Lackawanna County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Roads closed in Lackawanna County after heavy rain and flooding
Many roads are shut down after the remnants of Ida battered the area on Wednesday.
Wilkes-barre, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Solomon Creek flooding forces evacuations in South Wilkes-Barre
Mayor Brown has ordered a mandatory evacuation for several streets.
Northumberland County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Ida brings flash flooding to Northumberland County
Remnants of Ida are here in Pennsylvania, and there is already flooding in parts of Sunbury Wednesday afternoon.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Truck crashes, person trapped for hours in Luzerne County
Crews worked for hours to get the person out of the overturned vehicle.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Car show helps animal rescue in Luzerne County
Organizers hope the fundraiser helps the rescue get back to helping animals.
Comments / 1