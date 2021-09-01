Cancel
Uric Acid and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

drperlmutter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is uric acid included on the typical comprehensive blood panel that many people get as part of their annual physical examination? This certainly would be a good question to ask your doctor. Quite likely the answer you will receive will center on the role of uric acid in terms of either kidney stones or gout. But if you don’t have kidney stones and don’t suffer from gout, why would you need to know your uric acid level? As it turns out, this is an incredibly important metric to follow and understand as it relates to far more than simply risk for gout or kidney stones. We now understand that elevation of uric acid strongly correlates with so many disease issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, kidney disease, and many other conditions.

www.drperlmutter.com

