Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Brickell Biotech Acquires Rights To Candidate For Autoimmune Diseases

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) has entered into a definitive agreement with Voronoi Inc for exclusive, worldwide rights to therapeutics generated from a proprietary DYRK1A inhibitor platform. The DYRK1A inhibitors aim to restore immune balance in patients whose immune system has become dysregulated, thus offering potential across a wide array...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Diseases#Biotech#Disease#Immune System#Brickell Biotech Inc#Bbi#Voronoi Inc#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

Pfizer plans to develop future mRNA vaccines and therapies on its own without BioNTech. Acquiring a small biotech with mRNA expertise could help Pfizer achieve its goals. There's one such biotech that also would give it two promising immunotherapy candidates and a solid platform for developing vaccines and immunotherapies targeting a wide range of diseases.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Targets Burgeoning Hypertension, Antiviral Therapeutics Markets With Drug Delivery Technology

Lexaria has progressed significantly in evidencing that its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology can sufficiently improve the usable fraction of known antiviral drugs that reach the bloodstream. According to a Newsfile Corp. article, this technology can be applied to rendering treatments for HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases more effective. The...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Leveraging Multiomics Data to Study Autoimmune Disease in the Era of Precision Medicine

With close to four percent of the global population being affected by the more than 80 diverse types of autoimmune diseases, it is imperative that we gain as much knowledge on the underlying biology of these disorders. The advent of genotyping and whole-genome sequencing technologies has allowed more omics data to become available for integrative analysis and provides an opportunity to ask new questions about these diseases. The future of precision medicine for autoimmune disorders lies in our ability to leverage the vast amounts of omic data generated to develop new therapies and make better decisions about treatments for afflicted patients.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 26) Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Celldex Therapeutics,...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

See Why Ascendis Pharma Stock Is Shining On Thursday

The FDA on Wednesday gave a thumbs-up to Ascendis Pharma A/S's (NASDAQ:ASND) long-acting growth hormone lonapegsomatropin-tcgd. Marketed as Skytrofa, the somatropin prodrug has been approved in kids ages one and older with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) who weigh at least 25.4 pounds. The Company says that it is the first...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Are the Prospects for Moderna?

Moderna should have a bright future in developing messenger RNA vaccines and therapies. With the biotech's current market cap, though, the stock price already bakes in significant growth. Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) revenue and profits are soaring. Its share price is up more than 280% so far this year. The company plans...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

United Therapeutics-MannKind's Formulated Tyvaso Shows Benefit In Pulmonary Hypertension Patients

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has presented new clinical data from the BREEZE study evaluating Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). United Therapeutics has developed Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Data were presented at the European Respiratory Society...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Biomarin Pharmaceutical

In the current market session, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is trading at $80.65, after a 5.06% drop. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 5.06%, and in the past year, by 8.44%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced initial results from its human clinical study of DehydraTECH, saying the study evidences up to 23% decrease in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo. Lexaria Bioscience noted that additional blood pressure subset analyses, sleep quality and...
Scienceneurology.org

B-Cell Compartmental Features and Molecular Basis for Therapy in Autoimmune Disease

Results Across the tissue types tested, 4 major subpopulations of B cells with distinct signatures were identified: naive B cells, memory B cells, age-associated B cells, and antibody-secreting cells (ASCs). NMOSD B cells show proinflammatory activity and increased expression of chemokine receptor genes (CXCR3 and CXCR4). Circulating B cells display an increase of antigen presentation markers (CD40 and CD83), as well as activation signatures (FOS, CD69, and JUN). In contrast, the bone marrow B-cell population contains a large ASC fraction with increased oxidative and metabolic activity reflected by COX genes and ATP synthase genes. Typically, NMOSD B cells become hyperresponsive to type I interferon, which facilitates B-cell maturation and anti–aquaporin-4 autoantibody production. The pool of ASCs in blood and CSF were significantly elevated in NMOSD. Both CD19− and CD19+ ASCs could be ablated by tocilizumab, but not rituximab treatment in NMOSD.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Progress in a hot area of research could get ALX Oncology snapped up. Dominant share in one disease is funding a deal to add gene-editing capabilities for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Beam Therapeutics isn’t even testing a drug in humans yet, but it may be leapfrogging leaders. Investing in biotech companies is...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Pressure BioSciences Wins $1M Purchase Order For Agrochem Products

Pressure BioSciences Inc's (OTC: PBIO) agrochemicals subsidiary PBI Agrochem Inc has received initial purchase orders for over $1 million of eco-friendly agrochemical products for delivery in 2021. Three weeks ago, Pressure BioSciences created the agrochemicals division in anticipation of the planned asset acquisition of a agrochemicals products business. The Company...
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
StocksBenzinga

May 11th Morning Stocks Watchlist

Daily financial news in five minutes or less. Published every morning before US Markets open. Legal disclaimer: not financial advice, podcast is for entertainment purposes only. Daily financial news in five minutes or less. Published every morning before US Markets open. Money Mitch @STORYInvestorsDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy