Brickell Biotech Acquires Rights To Candidate For Autoimmune Diseases

With close to four percent of the global population being affected by the more than 80 diverse types of autoimmune diseases, it is imperative that we gain as much knowledge on the underlying biology of these disorders. The advent of genotyping and whole-genome sequencing technologies has allowed more omics data to become available for integrative analysis and provides an opportunity to ask new questions about these diseases. The future of precision medicine for autoimmune disorders lies in our ability to leverage the vast amounts of omic data generated to develop new therapies and make better decisions about treatments for afflicted patients.