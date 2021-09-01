'Cinderella' Review: Camila Cabello Shines in Progressive but Prosaic Reimagining of a Familiar Fairy Tale

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.