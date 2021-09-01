Cancel
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 9

By Theo Dwyer
Cover picture for the articleLet's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

