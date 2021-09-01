The Valens Company Continues Buying Spree – Acquires Verse Cannabis On Heels Of Citizen Stash Acquisition
The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) announced Wednesday it has completed a transaction to acquire Verse Cannabis including all of the Verse intellectual property. This acquisition, and Valens' recently announced agreement to acquire Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp., positions Valens as a top-tier cannabis licensed producer in the Canadian industry by total provincial listings and market share.www.benzinga.com
