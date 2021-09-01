Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Valens Company Continues Buying Spree – Acquires Verse Cannabis On Heels Of Citizen Stash Acquisition

By Nina Zdinjak
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) announced Wednesday it has completed a transaction to acquire Verse Cannabis including all of the Verse intellectual property. This acquisition, and Valens' recently announced agreement to acquire Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp., positions Valens as a top-tier cannabis licensed producer in the Canadian industry by total provincial listings and market share.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stash#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Vlns#Vlncf#Verse Cannabis#Canadian#Leverageable#Ip#Tele Marche Co#The Valens Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ShoppingWRAL

Consumers and Companies Are Buying In on Paying Later

That $128 pair of jeans can now be had for just four payments of $32. Dropping $100 on cosmetics seems less indulgent when the transaction is broken up into $25 payments. Even a pricey Dyson vacuum can be rationalized when purchased in $125 installments. And retailers from Amazon to Walmart...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ICICB Group Sets Its Sights On Crypto Banking Following A Breakout In 2020, Which Saw The Firm Post A Profit Of $800 Million

The global financial ecosystem undergoes a radical transformation due to various factors, including the ongoing shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world and the integration of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. Despite the turbulent markets, the ICICB group has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing multinational investment holding companies.
BusinessBenzinga

Maravai Offloads Vector Labs To Private Equity

Thompson Street Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has acquired Vector Laboratories, the Protein Detection business unit of Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Vector Laboratories manufactures labeling and visual detection reagents for life science researchers doing tissue-based protein detection and...
BusinessConfectionary News

Barry Callebaut completes acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company

Takeover will strengthen Barry Callebaut’s manufacturing capabilities in the growing market of highly customized chocolate specialties and decorations. First announced in June​, The Barry Callebaut Group has confirmed that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company (ECC), a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations.
StocksBenzinga

Fluent Shares Pop On Full Acquisition Of Winopoly

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT), via a subsidiary, acquired the remaining 50% stake in Winopoly, LLC, a complementary marketplace matching consumers to brands through engaging content and live agent solutions. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Fluent acquired a 50% stake in Winopoly on April 1, 2020. Fluent accelerates...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Village Farms, Hollister Biosciences, PharmaCielo, Forian, MJardin

Village Farms’ Colorado Subsidiary Taps Alejandro de Gortari As CFO. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX:VFF) announced Monday that its Colorado. subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed consumer products and finance veteran, Alejandro "Alex" de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer. De Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests.
Businessmusictech.net

ROLI files for bankruptcy and will reboot as beginner-focused company Luminary

ROLI, best known for its MPE controllers such as the Seaboard and Blocks, has filed for bankruptcy. The company will be relaunching as a new entity, Luminary, that puts greater focus on its beginner-friendly LUMI keyboard. The London-based music startup, which was backed by Pharrell and Grimes, was struggling financially:...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Announces Receipt Of GMC Authorization Permitting Cosmetic Product Manufacturing

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced that it has received Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certification from the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (“INVIMA”) authorizing the manufacture of cosmetics products. Effective immediately, the authorization allows Flora to offer cosmetic...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com Nears Deal To Acquire China Logistics

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) subsidiary, JD Property, agreed to acquire a 26.4% stake in China Logistics Property Holdings at a valuation of $2.1 billion (HK$16.4 billion), Bloomberg reports. The proposed offer price of $513.45 million (HK$3.99 billion) or HK$4.35 per share represents a premium of 7.4% above the company's Wednesday...
Businesschannele2e.com

MSP Acquisition: DSM Buys Cipher Integrations

Florida-based managed services provider (MSP) DSM has acquired Cipher Integrations, a managed IT services provider also from the Sunshine State, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 546 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth's Flora Labs Receives Good Manufacturing Practices Certification

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Friday that Flora Lab has received authorization by the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute to be Good Manufacturing Practices certified to manufacture cosmetic products. The certification takes effect immediately and enables Flora to produce cosmetic products for export to international markets that require goods to be manufactured under the rigorous GMP standards.
BusinessCrain's Detroit Business

Gage Growth cannabis company to be acquired in $545 million deal

TerrAscend Corp., a Canada-based cannabis company with operations in four U.S. states, has agreed to buy one of Michigan's biggest marijuana sellers, Gage Growth Corp., furthering a wave of consolidation in the industry. The all-stock transaction is worth $545 million, the companies said in a Wednesday news release. The agreement...
Englewood Cliffs, NJroi-nj.com

OwnBackup acquires security software company

OwnBackup, a cloud data security firm based in Englewood Cliffs, has acquired a California software company to further bolster its data protection platform. OwnBackup said in a statement released Tuesday that it has purchased RevCult, which provides salesforce security and governance solutions, also known as Software-as-a-Service Security Posture Management or SSPM.
Businesssgbonline.com

Sequential Brands Agrees To Sell Active Assets To Galaxy Universal

Sequential Brands has agreed to sell its active division brands, including Gaiam, Avia and And1, to Galaxy Universal for $333 million. Galaxy will serve as a stalking horse bidder to explore higher bids for the active segment as part of Sequential Brands’ bankruptcy filing. Sequential’s active division also includes the...
Retailwholefoodsmagazine.com

GenTech Acquires Sports Nutrition Company

Wheat Ridge, CO—GenTech Holdings, Inc. has acquired American Metabolix, a supplement company with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and other sports nutrition retailers worldwide. GenTech, which works largely in the functional foods marketplace, has recently acquired a number of brands and businesses, including Sinfit Nutrition, Fizzique,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy