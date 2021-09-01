Cancel
Houston, TX

First-year student at PVAMU receives GHBC Foundation Educational Achievement Award

pvamu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) Foundation has been awarding achievement-based scholarships to Houston-area high school students for more than 40 years. These highly competitive scholarships are awarded based on an application, essay, academic performance and community involvement. Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) first-year student Kalli Mckelvey was one of the organization’s 11 recipients this year.

www.pvamu.edu

