First-year student at PVAMU receives GHBC Foundation Educational Achievement Award
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) Foundation has been awarding achievement-based scholarships to Houston-area high school students for more than 40 years. These highly competitive scholarships are awarded based on an application, essay, academic performance and community involvement. Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) first-year student Kalli Mckelvey was one of the organization’s 11 recipients this year.www.pvamu.edu
