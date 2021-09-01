'Seinfeld' Finally Gets Netflix Release Date
Netflix has announced that Seinfeld will finally arrive on the streaming platform October 1st. The news was accompanied by a cheeky trailer that urged viewers to prepare themselves for “2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new but never seen before… on Netflix.” Amidst a montage of classic Seinfeld clips, the clip also touted the “spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere” of the show created by “rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.”www.nhregister.com
