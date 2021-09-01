Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Seinfeld' Finally Gets Netflix Release Date

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced that Seinfeld will finally arrive on the streaming platform October 1st. The news was accompanied by a cheeky trailer that urged viewers to prepare themselves for “2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new but never seen before… on Netflix.” Amidst a montage of classic Seinfeld clips, the clip also touted the “spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere” of the show created by “rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.”

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Alan Sepinwall
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Land#Viacom#Comedy Central#Paramount Network#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Entire 'Seinfeld' library headed to Netflix in October

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Beloved sitcom Seinfeld is coming to Netflix in October. The streaming service said Wednesday that all 180 episodes of the series will start streaming Oct. 1. Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser for the release. "This fall, get ready for 2021's hottest new show. Well,...
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix in October even though it should be on Peacock

Seinfeld is finally streaming again, or at least it will be on October 1, 2021. After the hit show left Hulu on June 23 of this year, the beloved 1990's sitcom is finally coming to Netflix. All 180 episodes of the series will hit the big red streaming machine at the same time, and instantly become one of the best Netflix shows.
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

Netflix’s The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock gets Release Date and Is it worth waiting?

Netflix drama – ‘The Unforgivable’ is coming to the famous OTT platform in December 2021. Isn’t that great news? With so many great releases coming nearly every month, here’s a new addition to that list. The movie, an adaptation of a British TV drama- Unforgiven. It’ll be starring Sandra Bullock, the renowned Bird Box actress. This is surely going to be one of Netflix’s hit winter releases. We’ll keep you posted about all the updates regarding the movie. Keep on scrolling to know more.
TV Showscentralrecorder.com

Here are the movies and tv shows which are added to Netflix

Netflix added a number of new programs to its service during September. This also means that many movies and shows have left Netflix. For Disney fans, Netflix removed some of your favourite films at the end of the month. At the end of August, Netflix removed two Disney films — The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie skipping cinemas for Netflix release

Texas Chainsaw Massacre's new movie won't be scaring you on the big screen, as it has been confirmed that the film is skipping cinemas and will instead be released on Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the streaming service has secured global rights to the upcoming Legendary Pictures horror movie, which is the ninth instalment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre universe.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Netflix Announces All 180 Episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ Arriving October 1

Netflix may have lost “Friends,” but they’re reloading with another hugely influential sitcom from NBC’s 1990s lineup. The entire run of “Seinfeld” will be available on Netflix starting October 1. $8.99+ / month netflix.com. This is the first time that every episode of “Seinfeld” will be available on one service...
TV & Videosasapland.com

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. First, Let reveal the surprise element of Netflix Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. It is De-aged De Niro. The man behind the Raging Bulls, The Godfather, Heat, Taxi Driver, Casino, The Family, The King of Comedy and many more hits is back with a bang in ‘The Irishman.’
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seinfeld's Newman: The Funniest Moments From Wayne Knight's Character

Outside of its four central leads, perhaps the best of the supporting Seinfeld characters is Newman - originally an unseen friend of Kramer’s (and voiced by co-creator Larry David) until he was properly introduced onscreen with Wayne Knight in the role in Season 3. The United States postal worker's constant scheming against Jerry essentially made him the main antagonist of the series, which is just one of the many reasons why it was so fun to watch him get wrapped up in such ridiculous moments of misfortune.
TV SeriesPosted by
106.9 KROC

11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled. Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Flintstones' Spinoff Coming to HBO Max, Watch the Trailer

The Flintstones is one of the most iconic family sitcoms of all time, so it's no surprise the creative minds at Warner Bros. would want to revive them for new projects. While Elizabeth Banks is working on a sequel series for adults entitled Bedrock, HBO Max is about to release a fresh spin on the Flinstones universe for all ages. Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs is a new animated show centered around Pebbles (the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone) and Bamm-Bamm (the son of Barney and Betty Rubble). Per a release, the show arrives on Sept. 30, and HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer in anticipation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy