The 2020 Formula 2 championship runner-up, speaking at lunch break during his first test for Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet team on the IMS road course, said that returning to competition in an open-wheel car was a strong enticement. However, he admitted he was also examining his longer-term prospects having seen F1 veteran Romain Grosjean’s adaptation to the NTT IndyCar Series, and the future that Ricardo Juncos and new partner Brad Hollinger are mapping out.