The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up on last week's reveal of four new preview images as well as intel on Amazon and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins' upcoming live-action series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels (more on that in a minute), fans are going to want to be around online on Thursday, September 2, at 11:30 am ET (8:30 am PT) for the release of the official teaser trailer. And to make it super-official, we have none other than series star Rosamund Pike (Moiraine) checking in via video with the news.

