Big Night Live secures bid as one of the East Coast’s choice venues [Review]

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the East Coast, Big Night Entertainment Group‘s Big Night Live is rapidly giving Boston reason to reign as a choice city for sonic excursions. Since opening in 2019, the 2,000-person music hall, complete with a VIP section and a central island bar along with several smaller bars, has attracted acts on electronic’s top ticket, and with live music back in action, Big Night Live is continuing its tradition of curatorial excellence. The weekend of August 20, Dancing Astronaut ventured to Big Night Live to experience the venue’s House of Blues-meets-vibrant nightclub character, catching sets from Tiësto and SIDEPIECE over the course of the weekend.

dancingastronaut.com

