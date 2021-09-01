Big Night Live secures bid as one of the East Coast’s choice venues [Review]

Although it undoubtedly felt like more, two years had come and gone since the last Labor Day Weekend had been spent on Randall’s Island, but Electric Zoo finally made a triumphant sixth borough homecoming as the 2021 summer began its final descent. As it does each and every year, the Made Event-hosted festival took over SiriusXM’s airwaves to stream on Diplo’s Revolution for those that weren’t able to be on the island in person. Now, as New York City looks back on an unforgettable return to the festival circuit, a myriad of sets from all three days are available to re-experience in both video (thanks to Destination EDM) and audio form.