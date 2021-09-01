Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Boys Season 3: A-Train Drops New Single "Faster"- Now on Voughtify

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the best meta marketing campaigns going, Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has been offering viewers monthly updates on and easter eggs for the third season via Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). In this month's segment, we got an update on how A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and would rejoining The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Then earlier this week, we learned that The Seven's speedster would be dropping the single and music video for the track "Faster" to kick off the public relations campaign in honor of his return. Well, that day has arrived and here it is!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Nick Wechsler
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Christopher Lennertz
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#A Train#Music Video#Vought News Network#Vnn#Javascript#Starlight#Bts#Theboystv#Deep#Lgbtq#Americans#Supe#Blue Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

The Boys Releases New A-Train Music Video

We still don't know when exactly The Boys is returning to Amazon's Prime Video for its highly anticipated third season, but the folks at the fictional Vought are keeping fans entertained with lots of new content in the meantime. Earlier this week, Amazon released a new single from The Boys character A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher, introducing us to more of the world in which The Boys takes place. Now there's a music video to go along with the hit song.
MusicSuperHeroHype

The Boys Gives A-Train His Own Single and Music Video

The Boys Gives A-Train His Own Single and Music Video. As anyone who watches The Boys could tell you, The Seven aren’t the real stars of the show. However, that’s not the way that Amazon Prime pushes this darker clone of the Justice League. These corporate superheroes are anything but heroic. Regardless, they are very marketable, both in the real world and in the world of the show.
Musictvinsider.com

‘The Boys’: Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train Spits Rhymes in ‘Faster’ (VIDEO)

The Boys may be taking forever to give us Season 3, but the Prime Video publicity team is killing it with the content to help pass the time. First it was “Seven on 7” clips from the (mercifully faux) Vought News Network, and now, it’s new music video for “Faster,” a song from flashy, fleet-footed superhero A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) that was originally available for download on Amazon Music. (Or the Voughtify streaming service in the Boys universe, obvi.)
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Burna Boy Drops Second Solo Single of 2021, 'Question'

Burna Boy has released a new song, “Question,” featuring Nigerian artist, producer, and record executive Don Jazzy. “Question” is a charmingly mellow tune with guitars and synths twisting and twinkling over the crisp skip of the percussion. The track arrives with a music video that finds Burna Boy embracing his hometown hero status while a rival appears to accidentally blow himself up trying to take Burna Boy’s throne.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

EP Legend Cesar Soto Drops New Man The Mute Single- Hear ‘Willow’

Cesar Soto is an internationally known guitarist and a local legend. He's been working on a solo project, Man The Mute, and the new single is out today. Cesar Soto has been busy. While not prepping for his upcoming Ministry tour that starts next month, he's been making music and introducing the world to Man The Mute. While technically a solo project, Soto would rather think of Man The Mute as a manifestation of his musical passion. Soto writes, sings, plays all the instruments, and mixes the songs to create the heavy, aggressive sound.
MusicBillboard

Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS Set to Drop New Single 'JSB IN BLACK': See the Teaser

Japan’s Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS from EXILE TRIBE are set to release a new single called “JSB IN BLACK” on Oct. 20. The dance and vocal group’s latest release is a funk-inspired number produced by T-SK. The title of the song refers to the black suit style -- black is the symbolic color of J SOUL BROTHERS -- with lyrics featuring fashion-themed key words.
MusicKerrang

Ultra Q drop new single Bowman, announce Get Yourself A Friend EP

Young California rockers Ultra Q have signed to Royal Mountain Records and shared their first single with the label: Bowman. The track – which was finished off with the help of PUP mainman Stefan Babcock – is taken from the four-piece’s upcoming Get Yourself A Friend EP, which is due out on November 19 this year.
TV Seriespurewow.com

‘The Circle’ Is Back! Netflix Drops New Season 3 Trailer

If you loved The Circle, then you’ll be pleased to know the all-new episodes are arriving this month. Netflix recently dropped the first official trailer for The Circle season three, and it looks just as dramatic as its predecessors. The trailer introduces viewers to the all-new contestants. Similar to seasons...
MusicComplex

Charli XCX Drops Visuals for New Single “Good Ones”

Charli XCX has just dropped off the creative new visuals for her latest single, “Good Ones,” which blends pop elements with a touch of Halloween spookiness. Co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis and shot in Mexico, Charli XCX is seen literally dancing on her former lover’s grave as she sings how she always lets the good ones get away. The dark irony that the visuals for “Good Ones” display are matched perfectly with the true meaning of the song, playing on themes that XCX has been perfecting through other releases.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

KALLIAS Drops Weighty New Single "Supermassive"

Kallias originally started out as an all-instrumental band with their 2020 EP The Fourth Phase. Now guitarist Nicole Papastavrou and bassist Chris Marrone have both stepped up to the microphone to add a new, heavy dimension to their music as you'll hear on the "Supermassive" single. "Kallias are thrilled to...
Musicmetalinjection

FULL OF HELL Drops Punky New Single "Reeking Tunnels"

Full Of Hell will release their new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions on October 1, and is now streaming a punky new song called "Reeking Tunnels". "'Reeking Tunnels' is the foil to the cacophonous blasting on either side. Channeling CopShootCop and Shellac into a deep labyrinth of gnashing teeth and confusion, where we are all stripped down to our core – where violence is our only means of survival."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"

Kacy Hill has been doing her thing for quite some time now and if you're familiar with her work, then you know just how great of a singer she is. After appearing on Travis Scott's "90210" all the way back in 2015, she has continued to release new music, and fans are always eager to hear what she's been working on. This past week, Hill dropped her new song "Seasons Bloom" and it is yet another demonstration of her immense talent.
Musicxpn.org

My Morning Jacket encourages you to drop all distractions on their new single “Regularly Scheduled Programing”

My Morning Jacket wants people to tune in, not to their phones but to the world around them. Tired of how out of touch modern life has made us, they express their frustration on “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” The single is the first release from their new self-titled album, which will be out on October 22 via ATO. The band will also be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour. They will make a stop in Philly to play TD Pavillion on September 8.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

k-os teams up with KAGE E on new single, “Hot Boy”

Recently Toronto, ON-based rapper, singer, and songwriter k-os returned with the new single and forming a new dynamic duo on “Hot Boy”! k-os takes 16-year-old up and coming Toronto artist KAGE E under his wing on this new track. The perfect song for cruising down the street when you’re chilling with your friends, so check it out below.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Sigrid Drops Diamond-Sharp, Dancefloor-Ready New Single ‘Burning Bridges’

Sigrid cannot be stopped. Having recently soundtracked the BBC Olympic closing montage with her stunning ballad “Home To You,” which climbed to No.2 in the iTunes charts as the UK welcomed their champions home, Sigrid’s triumphant return to the world stage continues with the release of “Burning Bridges.” The galloping track premiered as Charlie XCX’s Hottest Record.
Musichypebeast.com

Burna Boy and Don Jazzy Link for New Single "Question"

Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy and legendary hitmaker Don Jazzy have teamed up to deliver the brand new song, “Question.”. The pair’s collab is sung in a medley of English, Pidgin English and Yoruba, and arrives with an accompanying music directed by TG Omori. Its visual is shot in Lagos, Nigeria and sees Burna Boy and a group of children interacting in Pidgin English. “Question but dem no get answer/Anything wey you wish, that be your portion/Na by the grace of God and insha Allah we dey move am,” he sings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy