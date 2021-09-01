The Boys Season 3: A-Train Drops New Single "Faster"- Now on Voughtify

In one of the best meta marketing campaigns going, Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has been offering viewers monthly updates on and easter eggs for the third season via Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). In this month's segment, we got an update on how A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and would rejoining The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Then earlier this week, we learned that The Seven's speedster would be dropping the single and music video for the track "Faster" to kick off the public relations campaign in honor of his return. Well, that day has arrived and here it is!