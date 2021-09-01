Mitchell, Kossuth counties receive disaster proclamations from Governor Reynolds
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for two more north-central Iowa counties after recent severe weather. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized in Mitchell and Kossuth counties to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents along with the Disaster Case Management Program.www.kglonews.com
