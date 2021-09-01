Dead Space Remake: Pre Alpha Gameplay Revealed, Isaac’s Voice Actor Returning

We’ve been waiting a little while to get new info on the recently announced Dead Space remake, and finally — it’s here! Earlier today, developer EA Motive showcased a look at early pre-alpha gameplay and tech demonstrations during a live stream interview. The footage and details were positively awesome, if very very early and rough. To be clear: what was shown off isn’t at all finished, and not at all representative of the final game’s visuals, but very exciting nevertheless. The entire stream runs just under an hour, but it’s worth watching the whole thing. That said, we’ll break down the most important bullet points: