Presidential Election

Republicans are guilty of mind-boggling hypocrisy in their attacks on Biden’s Afghanistan exit

By Columnist
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans finally have an issue on which they can legitimately criticize President Biden. In a new Pew Research Center poll, only 27 percent of Americans say that Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has been good or excellent. Even some Democrats are quite critical of the president. This is a golden opportunity for the GOP to try to reclaim its credibility as a serious party on national security.

Comments / 206

Josh Hawley
Tucker Carlson
Joe Biden
Ted Cruz
Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
#Republicans#Leaving Afghanistan#Hypocrisy#Pew Research Center#Americans#Democrats#Gop#Fox Business#Taliban#Anti Biden#Democratic#Post#House#Maga#Afghans
Americas
Presidential Election
Afghanistan
Republican Party
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWrap

Lindsey Graham Predicts the US Military ‘Will be Going Back Into Afghanistan’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday preducted the United States “will be going back into Afghanistan” due to the threat of terror,. After praising former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Graham said in an interview on Monday with the BBC that the Taliban will “impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”
Presidential Electionleedaily.com

Ron Desantis: Joe Biden Dominates In The Poll Of Possible 2024 Matchups- Know Everything About The Newest Survey

According to a recent national poll, if Ron DeSantis were to run against Joe Biden in 2024, he would have a tough road ahead of him. Biden’s reelection was supported by 48 percent of the 1,200 registered voters polled by Emerson College, while DeSantis was supported by just 36 percent. In a notional noggin with Biden, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis did worse than former President Donald Trump. Even though only 395 Republicans and 450 Democrats were polled, Trump won 47 percent to 46 percent.
U.S. Politicsbleedingheartland.com

The lie wasn't the worst thing Ernst said about Biden, Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst became fodder for fact-checkers last week when she wrongly said of President Joe Biden, “Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe. And I feel that by not acknowledging his gratitude for them, he’s diminishing their service.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Ted Cruz blasts Biden amid reports of Afghan child brides brought to US

Sen. Tex Cruz blasted President Biden after reports that a number of adult male Afghan refugees had arrived in the United States with child brides. “There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation,” the Texas Republican said in a Friday statement.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Presidential Electionknewz.com

Is New Ad A Prelude To Trump Announcing Presidental Run?

New York (KNEWZ) —Is the Trump 2024 presidential campaign now official?. More fuel has been added to the speculation that Donald Trump will soon announce his plans to run for president again when a fundraising campaign released a video that seems much like a campaign ad. Earlier this week, the...
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Republicans keep tying Democrat hands on foreign policy

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that those who consume right-wing media appear averse to any sort of individual research, are often misinformed to the same degree and seem proud to publicly display it. This was demonstrated on the Sept. 1 editorial page where cartoonist Michael Ramirez, letter...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Dems blamed Trump for COVID deaths but now won’t blame Biden

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by Democrats in their effort to deflect attention from President Joe Biden’s deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is to minimize the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID-19 every day. First...

