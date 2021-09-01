Republicans are guilty of mind-boggling hypocrisy in their attacks on Biden’s Afghanistan exit
Republicans finally have an issue on which they can legitimately criticize President Biden. In a new Pew Research Center poll, only 27 percent of Americans say that Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has been good or excellent. Even some Democrats are quite critical of the president. This is a golden opportunity for the GOP to try to reclaim its credibility as a serious party on national security.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 206