Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake man charged with child endangerment, accused of punching son in face at residence

KGLO News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been jailed on a child endangerment charge. A criminal complaint states that on the morning of August 21st, 38-year-old Joseph Nichols was at his family’s residence while having a no-contact order against him. A minor son tried to remove Nichols from the residence due to the no-contact order with Nichols allegedly punching him with a closed fist in the left eye, causing a black eye and ongoing pain.

