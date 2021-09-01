Detroit Lions beat writer suggests possible kickers to target
The Detroit Lions raised more than a few eyebrows yesterday when their 53-man roster included neither kicker that had been with them during training camp and the pre-season. Both Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock, who struggled throughout camp, were released by the team, leaving them without an established player at the kicking position ahead of the regular season opener against San Francisco on September 12.detroitsportsnation.com
